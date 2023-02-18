Creating One of Africa’s Largest Energy Distribution Companies

Oil and gas multinational Petronas will sell its 74% shareholding in Engen to Vivo Energy. The transaction is currently pending regulatory approvals and fulfilment of conditions precedent. Engen has about 1 300 service stations across seven African countries, including South Africa. Vivo Energy is a major pan-African retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants to retail and commercial customers, with more than 2 600 service stations across 23 African countries, using the Engen and Shell brands. Meanwhile, industrial holding company Phembani Group, which is Petronas’ long-standing partner in Africa and Engen’s broad-based black economic empowerment shareholder, is continuing its strong association with Engen and will remain invested as a 21% shareholder in the South African business. The transaction will benefit employees of Engen through a newly implemented 5% employee share ownership programme, resulting in Engen South Africa being 26% owned by previously disadvantaged parties.
More Stories
AU Summit to Discuss the “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” this Weekend
60% of Egyptians Deemed Poor or Vulnerable as Inflation and Currency Crisis Bite
The Hits and Misses of Forbes Richest in Africa List
De Beers in Talks with Botswana Over Equal Share of Its Diamonds
These African Countries Rose Up the Global Rankings of Faster Internet
The AU’s Behind on Reaching Political, Economic and Cultural Goals Set Out in Agenda 2063
The Dirty Tricks Behind Kenya’s Elections
A Number of African Countries have Surged in Global Rankings that Gauge Internet Speeds
A Row in the Ethiopian Church Dies Down
Calling Out Big Players Stalling Progress in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS in Africa
Two Days of Talks Under the Theme “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” Open on Saturday
Buhari Eases Currency Crisis In Time for Vote