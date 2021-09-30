iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Creating Made-in-Nigeria Games

28 mins ago 1 min read

Kenechukwu Cornelius Ogbuagu has been obsessed with playing and building games his entire life. As a child, he played board and card games including Snakes and Ladders, Whot, and Ludo with the kids in his neighborhood in Enugu, southeastern Nigeria, where he was born and raised. Yet in a country that loves games such as chess and Scrabble — even fielding a world champion Scrabble team — Ogbuagu noticed a lack of Nigerian-made games. In 2013, he decided to create his own game while studying at the University of Calabar in southern Nigeria. “There was a nationwide strike at government-owned universities in the country at the time, so nobody was going to class,” Ogbuagu, now 29, says. With nothing to do, “eventually, we started playing tabletop games.” At the time, he was not sure how to create games, so he used cardboard, stones, and dice from an old Ludo game to make a dice rolling and card drafting game for him and his friends. Many of Ogbuagu’s friends in school enjoyed playing the game, inspiring him to turn his passion into a profession.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Research Shows how Mali’s Elephants and Communities Co-exist

21 mins ago
1 min read

Paris has Made it Harder for these African Visitors to Get Visas

23 mins ago
1 min read

One of Egypt’s Largest Lenders to the Unbanked Plans to Grow

27 mins ago
1 min read

Harare Comes Down on Dodgy Currency Deals

32 mins ago
2 min read

Was this Eritrean Man the Oldest Man Alive?

36 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Hospitality Staff Forced to Hustle during Lockdowns

37 mins ago
1 min read

Is Nigeria Sending its Youth to the Slaughterhouse?

39 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest African Wildlife Trafficking Kingpins Jailed

47 mins ago
1 min read

Tunis’ Bold Political Appointment

57 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Brunch in Accra

23 hours ago
1 min read

African Tech Startups Selected to take Part in the Smart Cities Innovation Programme

23 hours ago
1 min read

Juba Says it’s the Victim of a Smear Campaign

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Research Shows how Mali’s Elephants and Communities Co-exist

21 mins ago
1 min read

Paris has Made it Harder for these African Visitors to Get Visas

23 mins ago
1 min read

One of Egypt’s Largest Lenders to the Unbanked Plans to Grow

27 mins ago
1 min read

Creating Made-in-Nigeria Games

28 mins ago