Creating Awareness of STEM and Igniting Dreams in Young Girls

The Mastercard Girls4Tech program is celebrating ten years of showing young girls the opportunities available to them in STEM careers. Over the years, this program has evolved from a simple curriculum to a comprehensive platform that nurtures and mentors many young girls from their formative years through to their entry into the workforce. Starting with foundational concepts like algorithms, data privacy, and digital convergence, the syllabus has expanded to include innovative topics such as artificial intelligence and cryptology, aligning itself with the ever-evolving landscape of technology. In 2023, our engagements and initiatives reached more than 765 girls across South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, through STEM workshops aimed at inspiring girls to pursue science and engineering related careers.

