iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Creating a Space for Somali Artists to Thrive

14 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

In September, Somalia saw the opening of what is being touted as the country’s first independent, modern arts institution. The Somali Arts Foundation says it seeks to promote creativity and critical discussions on what it means to be a Somali.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South African Farmers Fire Shots and Burn Police Vans during Court Proceedings

14 hours ago
1 min read

African States Breathe a Sigh of Relief

14 hours ago
1 min read

What Caused African Migratory Locusts to Swarm?

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Latest African Mobility Startup to Transition into a Super App

14 hours ago
1 min read

“Oloture,” a Netflix Original Film about Sex Trafficking in Nigeria

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out

14 hours ago
1 min read

Free at Last!

14 hours ago
1 min read

Addis at the Brink of a Messy Break Up

14 hours ago
1 min read

Court Finds Westgate Mall Attackers Guilty

14 hours ago
2 min read

All Roads Lead to the Holy City of Touba

2 days ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Agri-tech Startup Gets Major Funding

2 days ago
1 min read

Regreening Africa Aims to Resolve Land Degradation

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

VBS Case Postponed To Add More Charges

1 hour ago
3 min read

Food Waste Reduction Initiative Aims To Achieve A More Sustainable Planet

1 hour ago
1 min read

Cele Calls For More Arrests After Farmers’ Violent Protest

1 hour ago
1 min read

Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead

2 hours ago