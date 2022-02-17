iAfrica

iAfrica

Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal 

5 hours ago 1 min read

Before creating a life in Dakar, Queen Haynesworth, 42, from Virginia, and Tee Darby, 39, from New Jersey, spent many years in corporate America, where Queen worked in health insurance and Tee for the state government. As a military child, Queen has been traveling her whole life, while Tee, a cruise lover, is equally well-traveled. In 2017, while spending Christmas and the New Year in Senegal, they fell in love with the country. A year later, they relocated to the West African nation. After living in Dakar for two years, the couple opened Sankofa Arms, a boutique apartment community in the heart of the capital city. Sankofa Arms is located in the up-and-coming district of Mamelles, in the shadow of the African Renaissance Monument. The boutique apartment is centrally situated close to restaurants and nightlife, the beautiful scenic beaches of the African Coast, and just a short ride to downtown Dakar and shopping.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

