Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

Creating a Conducive Business Environment for Women in Africa

Although sub-Saharan Africa has some of the world’s highest rates of female entrepreneurship, businesswomen often struggle to get financing and build support networks. Women make up half of the world’s population, but a recent study showed that corporations spend just one percent of their funds for acquisitions specifically on women-owned businesses. A Washington-based nonprofit is trying to change that, and says that supporting women-owned businesses has positive social effects. WEConnect International brings businesswomen to the forefront, by linking women-owned businesses to qualified buyers and running educational seminars for women entrepreneurs.

SOURCE: VOA

