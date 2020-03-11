Wed. Mar 11th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Creating a Conducive Business Environment for African Women

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Although sub-Saharan Africa has some of the world’s highest rates of female entrepreneurship, businesswomen often struggle to get financing and build support networks. Women make up half of the world’s population, but a recent study showed that corporations spend just one percent of their funds for acquisitions specifically on women-owned businesses. A Washington-based nonprofit is trying to change that, and says that supporting women-owned businesses has positive social effects. WEConnect International brings businesswomen to the forefront, by linking women-owned businesses to qualified buyers and running educational seminars for women entrepreneurs.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Electric Motorsport Series Looks to Expand its Operations in Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist

11 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s how Nigeria can Embed Digital Literacy in its Primary School Curriculum

13 mins ago
1 min read

Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

14 mins ago
1 min read

Opening New Wounds in Lockerbie Case

19 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Electric Motorsport Series Looks to Expand its Operations in Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Creating a Conducive Business Environment for African Women

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist

11 mins ago