Create Magical Moments In Constantia

With its adrenaline-inducing adventures, award-winning wine estates, horseback and hiking trails, luxurious hotels, exceptional cuisine, markets, and picturesque views, Constantia offers visitors bespoke experiences that will last a lifetime. In light of the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour, set to take place on 12 March 2023, we have compiled a list of tourist attractions that you won’t get to experience by bicycle.

Acrobranch

No matter what age and fitness level you’re at, this exhilarating outing is sure to impress. Acrobranch is a tree-top obstacle course nestled in the majestic Constantia Nek Mountains, with courses that cater to different age groups, heights, and skill levels. As you wind through the treetops, you will encounter tree-top high ropes, tricky walkways, spectacular zip lines, bridges, nets, and for the pros, a swinging Tarzan.

Steenberg Farm

Steenberg offers an idyllic retreat for guests seeking a luxurious 5-star boutique experience. The sprawling 300-hectare farm boasts picturesque meanders, an 18-hole championship golf course, two remarkable contemporary dining destinations, expansive vineyards, and a winery renowned for producing some of South Africa’s finest and award-winning wines. Satisfy your culinary cravings with an array of tantalising tapas at the brasserie-style Bistro Sixteen82 or indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at Tryn Restaurant, featuring a tempting selection of delectable dishes. Complete your visit with a serene treatment at the luxurious Steenberg Spa which is guaranteed to leave you feeling rejuvenated. For a unique wellness experience, book a spa treatment in the outdoor Scented Garden, nestled in a space that only Mother Nature could have curated.

Hiking

The Constantia Nek Hiking Trail is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts to take in nature’s wonders and enjoy striking views. Hiking trails range from gentle to steep, offering a forest adventure with dams perfect for relaxing. Alternatively, Steenberg Walking Trail’s unmatched scenery starts and ends at the Steenberg Hotel.

Horseback riding

A peaceful and relaxing environment characterises Chart Farm, home of Constantia View Stables, a horse riding school for children and adults. Horseback rides are offered through the Constantia vineyards for small groups. Is anyone up for rose picking? At Chart Farm, you can choose from a variety of already-picked roses, or pick your own. The farmstall provides secateurs and buckets.

Outdoor craft and food market

Visit Under the Trees Market for an open-air shopping experience with the best and most attractive items. Live music, homemade goods, crafts, a variety of vendors, delicious meals, smoothies, freshly roasted and ground coffee, organic vegetables, cheeses, and more make this an ideal outdoor activity for the whole family. Alternatively, located between the vineyards of Constantia Valley and the woodlands of Tokai Forest, The Range food market is an idyllic spot with magnificent views.

Constantia remains one of Cape Town’s most significant tourist attractions and affluent areas, thanks to its spectacular history, wineries, pubs, fine dining, golf courses, and experiences.

