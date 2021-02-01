Create Lasting Memories With A Steenberg Easter Family Staycation

Share with your network!

Break out from the lockdown blues and treat your family to an unforgettable Easter staycation in the safe environment of Steenberg Hotel & Spa in the heart of the verdant Constantia Wine Valley.

Welcoming local guests of all ages in need of a family getaway, this landmark 5-star boutique hotel, situated on South Africa’s oldest registered farm, is gifting guests a complimentary third night for bookings of two nights over the Easter weekend with free accommodation for children under 12.

With a feast of Easter festivities on offer, this is the perfect opportunity to reconnect as a family and create lasting memories.

From interactive treasure hunts for children and adults alike, to fun Easter crafts and lawn games, a rejuvenating spa, two top notch restaurants, world-class wines, a championship golf course, and relaxing walks and cycling trails, there is much to see and do for the whole family.

The luxuriously appointed rooms and graciously self-contained two and three-bedroom villas with their private outdoor spaces and pools create the perfect home away from home if you wish to escape your own four walls after a stressful start to the year. Family meals may be enjoyed in the comfort of your room, your own private dining area or picnics on the lawns.

Easter egg hunts while social distancing could not be more effortless on the 300 hectare farm with its vast grounds and winding pathways through the vineyards and lush gardens.

To make the little guests feel extra welcome, there is plenty for them to enjoy including fun filled lawn games such as giant jenga and noughts and crosses, while special kiddies’ menus will satisfy even the fussiest of eaters. Bikes and trikes are on hand for the whole family to take in the outstretched landscape.

With so many activities keeping the children enthralled, parents have the opportunity to feel inspired by the absolute tranquillity of all that Steenberg Vineyards and the surrounding areas have to offer.

Art lovers taking a stroll through the farm will discover 17 colourful sculptures by abstract artist Edoardo Villa, with a feast of contemporary art on the doorstep at the Norval Foundation sculpture garden.

Avid golfers can tee off at the adjacent 18-hole championship golf course while guests in need of a revitalising and de-stressing pamper session can check in at Steenberg Spa. There are even mini spa treatments just for the little ones. In addition to serene indoor therapy rooms, Steenberg offers outdoor spa treatments including poolside manis and pedis and massages in the scented garden. Shaded by an old oak tree and infused by fragrant herbs and flowers, this little piece of spa heaven is a sensorial paradise of complete privacy.

Celebrate Easter Sunday lunch at Steenberg’s beloved cellar door eatery, Bistro Sixteen82, or the stylish Tryn, Steenberg’s signature restaurant, where you can delight in Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin’s trademark culinary treasures.

For bookings and enquiries contact Steenberg Hotel & Spa on (+27) 21 713 2222, Tryn on (+27) 21 713 7178 and Steenberg Vineyards on (+27) 21 713 2211.

Share with your network!