Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

Over the past two years Crayon’s high-powered records have earned him a unique space within Nigeria’s pop market. On his 2019 debut EP, the cheekily-titled Cray Cray, the musician shines over cohesive, bright production where he revels in finding pockets of joy in seemingly everyday material. His breakout record “So Fine” is built around the adorable promises of a lover to his woman. It’s a fairly trite theme, but the 21-year-old musician’s endearing voice strikes the beat in perfect form, and when the hook “call my number, I go respond, oh eh” rolls in, the mastery of space and time is at a level usually attributed to the icons of Afropop: Wizkid, P-Square, Wande Coal.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline
Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa
Going Electric on the Maasai Mara
Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors
Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair
Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World
Arch for Arch
After a Tragedy at Sea, a Wrecked Ship Becomes a Powerful Symbol in Italy
Meet Coco Reinarhz, the Burundian Chef Blazing a Trail for African Cuisine
Precision Farming to Improve Cameroon’s Crops
Turbulence Predicted for Africa’s Airlines
Bringing the Classroom to Your Phone