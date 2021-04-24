iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

9 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Over the past two years Crayon’s high-powered records have earned him a unique space within Nigeria’s pop market. On his 2019 debut EP, the cheekily-titled Cray Cray, the musician shines over cohesive, bright production where he revels in finding pockets of joy in seemingly everyday material. His breakout record “So Fine” is built around the adorable promises of a lover to his woman. It’s a fairly trite theme, but the 21-year-old musician’s endearing voice strikes the beat in perfect form, and when the hook “call my number, I go respond, oh eh” rolls in, the mastery of space and time is at a level usually attributed to the icons of Afropop: Wizkid, P-Square, Wande Coal.       

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

9 hours ago
1 min read

Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa

9 hours ago
1 min read

Going Electric on the Maasai Mara

9 hours ago
1 min read

Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

9 hours ago
1 min read

Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair

9 hours ago
1 min read

Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World

9 hours ago
1 min read

Arch for Arch

9 hours ago
1 min read

After a Tragedy at Sea, a Wrecked Ship Becomes a Powerful Symbol in Italy

9 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Coco Reinarhz, the Burundian Chef Blazing a Trail for African Cuisine

9 hours ago
1 min read

Precision Farming to Improve Cameroon’s Crops

16 hours ago
1 min read

Turbulence Predicted for Africa’s Airlines

16 hours ago
1 min read

Bringing the Classroom to Your Phone

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Karatsev Stuns Djokovic To Reach Serbia Open Final

16 mins ago
3 min read

Werner Seals Crucial Win For Chelsea At West Ham

30 mins ago
2 min read

Willock Strike Earns Newcastle A draw With Liverpool

5 hours ago
1 min read

Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

9 hours ago