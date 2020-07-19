COVID Is Here To Stay, But We Must Keep On Living – Dr Roelofse

Share with your network!

A Cape Town doctor says it’s vital for people to learn to live safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specialist clinician, Doctor Pieter Roelofse is part of a medical team that cares for COVID-19 patients at the Bellville Melomed hospital in the Western Cape.

He said there was a definite incline in the number of patients admitted for the disease at the hospital from the beginning of May until the end of June, but now sees a reduction in COVID-19 in-hospital patient numbers.

Roelofse has urged people to continue practicing measures implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19, saying the disease will still be with us for some time to come.

“I believe COVID is here to stay for the next year or two and really to learn how to live with COVID, I think that’s very important to everybody and if you wear your mask, if you sanitise, you social distance, that’s about what you can do…we must keep on living…we don’t have a choice now…”

Melomed’s hospital’s maternity ward manager Annalize Albertus said dealing with COVID-19 patients was initially a very stressful experience, but the situation has eased.

“Our patient safety is the most important and then of course our staff….so we do what we do and we try to do it the best we can.”

The western cape has registered 2,587 COVID-19 deaths.

More than 68,000 people who’ve contracted the coronavirus have recovered.

EWN

