COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout On Course

Photo Credit: GCIS

6 hours ago 1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize remains tight-lipped on where South Africa will be getting its COVID-19 vaccines from.

The minister said he could not comment on the question during a visit to Limpopo to check on the province’s response to the spread of the pandemic.

Mkhize insisted the country will have money to pay for the vaccines.

But questions remain, like where is South Africa getting vaccines from and when are they arriving?

The minister has also lauded the positive impact the alcohol sales ban has had on relieving pressure on hospitals.

He wouldn’t be drawn on when the ban could be lifted.

