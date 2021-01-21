COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout On Course

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize remains tight-lipped on where South Africa will be getting its COVID-19 vaccines from.
The minister said he could not comment on the question during a visit to Limpopo to check on the province’s response to the spread of the pandemic.
Mkhize insisted the country will have money to pay for the vaccines.
But questions remain, like where is South Africa getting vaccines from and when are they arriving?
The minister has also lauded the positive impact the alcohol sales ban has had on relieving pressure on hospitals.
He wouldn’t be drawn on when the ban could be lifted.
More Stories
Minister In The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, Dies Of COVID-Related Complications
Unsustainable Losses Continue To Mount For Hospitality Industry
Sassa, Dept Of Social Development Tasked With Reducing Queues
Mkhwebane Expected To Appear In Court
SA Reports 12 710 New COVID-19 Cases
Medscheme Denies Racial Profiling Following Draft CMS Report
COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Will Not Be A Problem – Ramaphosa
Western Cape Forging Ahead With Plans To Procure Vaccine
SABC Workers To Down Tools
SA Records 9 780 New COVID-19 Cases
Archbishop Desmond Tutu Urges People To Get Vaccinated
Tertiary Institutions’ Year To Start After Release Of Matric Results