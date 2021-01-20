iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Will Not Be A Problem – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in Coronavirus Covid-19 response. Photo Credit: GCIS

4 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa says funding for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be a problem.

He’s appointed an inter-ministerial task team, led by Deputy President David Mabuza, to oversee distribution.

“The vaccine is going to be a major boost in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” Ramaphosa said.

“Some people have raised issues about the financing thereof, and finance is not going to be a problem because we will be able to pay for these vaccines.”

The health department also says it will speed up vaccine approval.

Now, the Black Business Council is calling for triple-BEEE compliant companies to be prioritised when considering rollout tenders.

