iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Update: 471,123 Cases; 297,967 Recoveries; 7497 Deaths

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa has recorded a total of 471,123 coronavirus cases with 7497 deaths.
297,967 people have recovered from the virus.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Dlamini-Zuma: Alcohol Sales Ban Will Be Re-Evaluated On A Regular Basis

7 mins ago
1 min read

3-Year Old Girl Shot Dead In Suspected Gang Shooting In Eerste River

21 mins ago
3 min read

SA Businesses On Incorrect Electricity Tariffs Stand The Chance To Lose Millions

15 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Restores Some Units, But Load Shedding Not Off The Cards

2 days ago
1 min read

Northern Cape Farm Murder: Bodies Of Elderly Parents Found

2 days ago
2 min read

IMF Approves $4.3Billion Loan To South Africa In Fight Against COVID-19

2 days ago
1 min read

Nehawu Announces Massive Health Workers Protest For 21 August

2 days ago
1 min read

Omotoso Sex Trafficking Trial Postponed Once Again

2 days ago
1 min read

Northern Cape Farm Murder: Body Of Daughter Found, Elderly Parents Still Missing

2 days ago
4 min read

Cape Communities Band Together For Survival

2 days ago
5 min read

How SA Children’s Home Is Coping With Covid

2 days ago
1 min read

Church Shooting – Pieter Van Der Westhuizen’s Lawyer Speaks Out

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19 Update: 471,123 Cases; 297,967 Recoveries; 7497 Deaths

2 mins ago
1 min read

Dlamini-Zuma: Alcohol Sales Ban Will Be Re-Evaluated On A Regular Basis

7 mins ago
1 min read

3-Year Old Girl Shot Dead In Suspected Gang Shooting In Eerste River

21 mins ago
1 min read

The Nigerian Doctor who Writes Sci-Fi on the Side

9 hours ago