Covid-19: Underground Production To Remain Halted At Anglogold’s Mponeng Mine

Management at AngloGold Ashanti will meet with health officials on Monday morning to discuss the spread of the coronavirus at its Mponeng Mine in Merafong, west of Johannesburg.

The gold miner announced on Sunday that 164 workers had tested positive for COVID-19 at the operation.

On Thursday, the mine conducted 650 tests on workers who had been in primary contact with patients who tested positive.

Just last week, operations at the Impala Platinum Marula mine in Limpopo were brought to a halt after 13 workers contracted the disease.

Two miners at Harmony Gold’s Kalgold mine, in the North West, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health Kwara Kekana said mine management meet with Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Sunday.

“The management of the mine has indicated that the underground production will remain closed until further notice. The West Rand district health services team will also meet with the mine officials to also enhance the response of the district and the mine collectively,” Kekana said.

