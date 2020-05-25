Mon. May 25th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Covid-19: Underground Production To Remain Halted At Anglogold’s Mponeng Mine

4 mins ago 1 min read

AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng Mine in Carletonville. Picture: anglogoldashanti.com

Share with your network!

Management at AngloGold Ashanti will meet with health officials on Monday morning to discuss the spread of the coronavirus at its Mponeng Mine in Merafong, west of Johannesburg.

The gold miner announced on Sunday that 164 workers had tested positive for COVID-19 at the operation.

On Thursday, the mine conducted 650 tests on workers who had been in primary contact with patients who tested positive.

Just last week, operations at the Impala Platinum Marula mine in Limpopo were brought to a halt after 13 workers contracted the disease.

Two miners at Harmony Gold’s Kalgold mine, in the North West, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health Kwara Kekana said mine management meet with Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Sunday.

“The management of the mine has indicated that the underground production will remain closed until further notice. The West Rand district health services team will also meet with the mine officials to also enhance the response of the district and the mine collectively,” Kekana said.

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ramaphosa On SA Moving To Level 3 Lockdown: ‘Tt Is Now In Your Hands’

22 mins ago
5 min read

SA Moves To Lockdown Level 3 Come 1 June

14 hours ago
2 min read

ANC Defends Dlamini-Zuma In Alcohol & Tobacco Sale Debate

17 hours ago
1 min read

Cash Strapped Pretoria Bar Council Provisional Liquidation

17 hours ago
1 min read

Govt Should Setup A COVID-19 Corruption Tribunal – Kathrada Foundation

22 hours ago
1 min read

Final Year Students Will Be Prioritised – Nzimande

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Covid-19: Underground Production To Remain Halted At Anglogold’s Mponeng Mine

4 mins ago
1 min read

Over 200k Workers Could Lose Their Jobs In Wc Due To Covid-19 – Treasury

15 mins ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa On SA Moving To Level 3 Lockdown: ‘Tt Is Now In Your Hands’

22 mins ago
5 min read

SA Moves To Lockdown Level 3 Come 1 June

14 hours ago