Covid-19 Test Kits Donated By Jack Ma To Hit SA Next Week

Millions of medical supplies donated by Alibaba CEO and billionaire, Jack Ma, destined for various African countries to assist in the fight against coronavirus have landed in Ethiopia. Picture:EWN

Ethiopian Airlines will take on the mammoth task of delivering 1.1 million coronavirus test kits to all African countries this week

Each country will get 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits – all donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

Fifty-four African countries will receive those coronavirus testing kits, masks and protective suits by the end of this week.

Flight ET3873 is expected to land in South Africa next week Friday at midday after delivering supplies to the landlocked kingdom of Lesotho.

That flight will then go to eSwatini and Mozambique before returning to Addis Ababa.

EWN

