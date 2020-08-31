COVID-19 Stats For 30 August: Recovery Rate Of 86%

To date 3,674,872 tests have been conducted. 625,056 South Africans have tested positive for the disease of which 538,604 people have successfully recovered. This translates to a recovery rate of 86% which is much higher than the global average of 66%.
Just over 14,000 people have died of the coronavirus.
The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre has reported that the global number of positive corornavirus cases has reached 25 million with nearly 850,000 deaths.
