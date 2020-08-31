iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Stats For 30 August: Recovery Rate Of 86%

27 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

To date 3,674,872 tests have been conducted. 625,056 South Africans have tested positive for the disease of which 538,604 people have successfully recovered. This translates to a recovery rate of 86% which is much higher than the global average of 66%.

Just over 14,000 people have died of the coronavirus.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre has reported that the global number of positive corornavirus cases has reached 25 million with nearly 850,000 deaths.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

South Africa’s Women In Tourism Stand Behind #IAmTourism Campaign To Reopen Tourism

2 seconds ago
4 min read

President Ramaphosa Addresses Service Delivery And Its Challenges In Weekly Newsletter

38 mins ago
5 min read

Tackling Drunk Driving Head On

4 hours ago
1 min read

Stats SA Announces Delay Labour Force Survey Results

17 hours ago
1 min read

Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Number Of COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Two Police Officers Arrested After Murder Of Nathaniel Julius

2 days ago
2 min read

Next Steps Announced As South Africa (SA) Prepares To Return To Rugby

3 days ago
2 min read

Yebo Fresh, One Of The Cape’s Fastest Growing Retailers, Expands Offering

4 days ago
4 min read

African Governments Urged To Learn From South Africa’s School Reopening Challenges

4 days ago
1 min read

Fikile Mbalula Wants More Alcohol Restrictions

5 days ago
1 min read

The City of Cape Town To Challenge The Ruling By The Western Cape High Court

5 days ago
2 min read

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo Calls For Partnerships On African Continent

5 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

South Africa’s Women In Tourism Stand Behind #IAmTourism Campaign To Reopen Tourism

2 seconds ago
3 min read

How To Stay Relevant And In Demand In The Post COVID-19 Work Environment

12 mins ago
1 min read

‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies From Colon Cancer

21 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Stats For 30 August: Recovery Rate Of 86%

27 mins ago