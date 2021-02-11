iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a Joint Hybrid Sitting of Parliament. Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his fifth state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

It comes at a time when the country is battling corruption, the COVID-19 pandemic, and its economic impact.

Last year’s address focused on reviving the economy.

But barely a month later, COVID-19 arrived, bringing havoc. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

J&J Vaccine Is Safe

2 hours ago
1 min read

Parents And Teachers Anxious

2 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 3 159 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 3 Loadshedding From 13h00 Today

1 day ago
1 min read

Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees

1 day ago
2 min read

Strategic Partnership To Increase Exports To China

1 day ago
1 min read

Gauteng Nurses Anxious About Vaccine Delay

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 732 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Relevant – Expert

2 days ago
1 min read

Vaal Dam Full After Heavy Rainfall

2 days ago
1 min read

No Pomp And Ceremony For Sona 2021

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

SME Financing 101: Knowing Your Options Is Key To Survival

3 mins ago
7 min read

R12.6 Million In Funding Awarded To 17 Of South Africa’s Most Promising Social Innovators

10 mins ago
1 min read

Jacaranda FM Supports Local Restaurants With Free Time-On-Air

26 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona

2 hours ago