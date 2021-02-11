COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his fifth state of the nation address on Thursday evening.
It comes at a time when the country is battling corruption, the COVID-19 pandemic, and its economic impact.
Last year’s address focused on reviving the economy.
But barely a month later, COVID-19 arrived, bringing havoc.
