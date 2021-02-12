COVID-19 Relief Grants Extended

President Cyril Ramapahosa has announced the social relief of distress grants have been extended for three months.
This comes after lobbying by community organisations.
The grant has been applauded for aiding millions of unemployed people in South Africa.
Ramaphosa was speaking during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night
More Stories
AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Safe To Use – WHO
Ramaphosa’s Plan To Vaccinate SA
SA Reports 2 488 New COVID-19 Cases
Watch: President Cyril Ramaphosa Delivers SONA 2021
COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona
J&J Vaccine Is Safe
Parents And Teachers Anxious
Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding
SA Reports 3 159 New COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Implements Stage 3 Loadshedding From 13h00 Today
Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees
Strategic Partnership To Increase Exports To China