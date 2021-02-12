iAfrica

COVID-19 Relief Grants Extended

5 hours ago

President Cyril Ramapahosa has announced the social relief of distress grants have been extended for three months.

This comes after lobbying by community organisations.

The grant has been applauded for aiding millions of unemployed people in South Africa.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night

