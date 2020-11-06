iAfrica

COVID-19 Regulations Limit Licence Renewals – CoCT

Image Supplied

16 mins ago

The City of Cape Town said that COVID-19 regulations limited their capacity to process motor vehicle licence renewals.

Motor vehicle owners are still left frustrated as a result of long queues at vehicle licencing offices around the metro.

In the last four months, around 900,000 licences were processed.

Deputy City of Cape Town mayor, Ian Neilson, said that this target was normally reached over a seven-month period.

“We have largely caught up with the backlog. The problem now is essentially with the COVID regulations – we are limited to number of eNATIS terminals that we have available that can be used at any one time.

They need to work until 15.30pm at least. Anyone who is in the queue in the building at that point must be served.”

