COVID-19 Reduces Life Expectancy In SA

Life expectancy in the country has declined for the first time in almost two decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has reduced the country’s life expectancy to 3.5 years and, as a result of COVID-19 deaths, men’s life expectancy in South Africa has fallen below 60 years old.

34 percent of adults have died in 2021 since the deadly virus hit our shores in March 2020.

According to Statistics South Africa’s mid-year population estimates for 2021, over 7,000 people have died in the previous year.

More than 67,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19 related complications so far.

