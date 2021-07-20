COVID-19 Reduces Life Expectancy In SA

Life expectancy in the country has declined for the first time in almost two decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has reduced the country’s life expectancy to 3.5 years and, as a result of COVID-19 deaths, men’s life expectancy in South Africa has fallen below 60 years old.
34 percent of adults have died in 2021 since the deadly virus hit our shores in March 2020.
According to Statistics South Africa’s mid-year population estimates for 2021, over 7,000 people have died in the previous year.
More than 67,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19 related complications so far.
More Stories
TERS Open For Applications
SA Reported 7 209 New COVID-19 Cases
Alleged Instigators To Appear In Court
Zuma, Thales Trial Back In Court
NatJoints Tells Looters To Return Stolen Goods Or Risk Arrest
NICD Reports 11 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cele Announces Increased Policing In Phoenix
NICD Reports 14 701 New COVID-19 Cases
Police And Army Seize Looted Goods
NICD Reports 15 939 New COVID-19 Cases
Enough Fuel Stock For SA – Fuel Retailers Association
Ramaphosa To Conduct Oversight Visit In KZN