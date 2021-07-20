iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Reduces Life Expectancy In SA

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

23 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Life expectancy in the country has declined for the first time in almost two decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has reduced the country’s life expectancy to 3.5 years and, as a result of COVID-19 deaths, men’s life expectancy in South Africa has fallen below 60 years old.

34 percent of adults have died in 2021 since the deadly virus hit our shores in March 2020.

According to Statistics South Africa’s mid-year population estimates for 2021, over 7,000 people have died in the previous year.

More than 67,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19 related complications so far.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

TERS Open For Applications

3 mins ago
Coronavirus Outbreak
2 min read

SA Reported 7 209 New COVID-19 Cases

7 mins ago
1 min read

Alleged Instigators To Appear In Court

24 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma, Thales Trial Back In Court

24 hours ago
1 min read

NatJoints Tells Looters To Return Stolen Goods Or Risk Arrest

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 11 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

24 hours ago
2 min read

Cele Announces Increased Policing In Phoenix

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 14 701 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Police And Army Seize Looted Goods

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 15 939 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Enough Fuel Stock For SA – Fuel Retailers Association

4 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Conduct Oversight Visit In KZN

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19 Reduces Life Expectancy In SA

23 seconds ago
1 min read

TERS Open For Applications

3 mins ago
Coronavirus Outbreak
2 min read

SA Reported 7 209 New COVID-19 Cases

7 mins ago
3 min read

Social Media Has Become The New Marketplace

18 hours ago