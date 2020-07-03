Covid-19: Ramaphosa Assesses Mpumalanga’s State Of Readiness

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Mpumalanga on Friday where he is assessing the province’s state of readiness to respond to the pandemic.

Mpumalanga has registered among the lowest number of COVID-19 infections with just over 1,400 cases. Seven people have died.

With the virus adding strain to health systems elsewhere in the country, Ramaphosa has again stressed the importance of using non-pharmaceutical interventions to combat the virus including wearing masks at all times.

“This is a very dangerous virus, we’ve got to protect ourselves through our behaviour and we keep saying – and we will continue saying – that some of the protective measures we take in our toolbox as we’ve always said.”

EWN

Share with your network!