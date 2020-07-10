Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Patients At Helen Joseph Hospital Go 3 Days Without Water

1 min ago 1 min read

A bakkie-load of water arrives at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg after the facility ran out of water. Picture: Supplied

Share with your network!

COVID-19 patients are among hundreds of people who have been left dehydrated at the Helen Joseph Hospital, which has had no access to water for 72 hours.

The internal medicine department, which includes pulmonology, has nearly 300 patients, including COVID-19 patients, and said that it was unable to wash patients or give them drinking water.

A staff member added they were unable to wash their hands, and that patients complaining of thirst were getting dehydrated.

She said that there was also crucial equipment that could not be cleaned.

“… like dialysis for our kidney failure patients, and even cleaning the scanner, so we haven’t been able to do any CT scans or MRIs on any of our patients who have COVID-19.”

Joburg Water said on Friday that it was informed of the problem on Thursday night, and initially there was confusion that the interruption was at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

But the City of Joburg said that there was no problem with water supply going into the hospital, but engineers were on-site to find out why it was not going into taps.

Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase: “However, we’ve also in the interim deployed a high-pressure truck to go an pump up water into the internal reservoirs of the hospital while the engineers and our technicians continue to check and establish what could be the disruption in the water supply.”

Good samaritans have started helping with bottles of water.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

EC Health Dept Insists Scooters Were Never Intended To Ferry Patients

1 hour ago
1 min read

Dis-Chem Closes COVID-19 Testing Facilities Over Test Results Backlog

1 hour ago
1 min read

Loadshedding To Be Implemented From Noon Today – Eskom COO

1 hour ago
1 min read

DA Proposes No Salary Increases For All COJ Councillers, Workers For 2020/21

1 day ago
1 min read

Security Guard Wounded In Cash-In-Transit Heist Vanderbijlpark

1 day ago
1 min read

Gauteng Preparing Gravesites Amid COVID-19 Surge

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19 Patients At Helen Joseph Hospital Go 3 Days Without Water

1 min ago
2 min read

Illegal Ivory Trade Shrinks While Pangolin Trafficking Booms, UN Says

49 mins ago
1 min read

DPE: SAA Pilots’ Association Proposal Unsustainable And Cannot Be Accepted

58 mins ago
1 min read

EC Health Dept Insists Scooters Were Never Intended To Ferry Patients

1 hour ago