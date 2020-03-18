Mar 18, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19: Parliament Closes Until Further Notice

Mar 18, 2020 1 min read

FILE: Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

Share with your network!

CAPE TOWN – The National Assembly is official wrapping up the parliamentary programme until further notice due to the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly marked the last time MPs would sit in the chamber for the foreseeable future as Parliament also tried to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections among members and officials in the legislature.

Over 200 members of the National Assembly congregated in the House chambers despite the ban on public gatherings of 100 people or more.

The session lasted barely 12 minutes.

More to follow.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cruise Passengers In CT Quarantined After Contact With Coronavirus Person

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Stop Panic Buying – Stores Urge Customers Amid Coronavirus Fears

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Political Parties Unite In Fight Against COVID-19

Mar 18, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Parliament Closes Until Further Notice

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Cruise Passengers In CT Quarantined After Contact With Coronavirus Person

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Stop Panic Buying – Stores Urge Customers Amid Coronavirus Fears

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Political Parties Unite In Fight Against COVID-19

Mar 18, 2020