Covid-19 Numbers Up, But Experts Say No Need To Panic

Scientists are warning that South Africans could see a new, dangerous strain of Covid-19 emerge.
A report by the Africa Institute for Health Research shows that the coronavirus is still able to mutate and may produce a more vicious version in the future.
But virus expert Professor Mosa Moshabela says this is not a cause for concern.
Currently, the country has over 9,000 active cases.
