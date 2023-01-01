iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Covid-19 No Longer Dictates How We Live Our Lives As South Africans – Ramaphosa

Photo: GCIS
10 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa has emerged from the ruins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in two years, South Africans were able to usher in the new year without lockdown restrictions in place.

Over 100 000 people died in the country, and many lost their livelihoods as the pandemic triggered the largest global economic crisis in a century.

In his new year’s address, Ramaphosa said government’s interventions have cushioned the country against further loss.

“The Covid-19 pandemic no longer determines how we live our lives as South Africans. We’ve been able to shelter most South Africans from its worst effects. Our economy is beginning to grow again and is now larger than it was before the pandemic,” he said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No Evidence Of Decuplets – Public Protector

10 hours ago
4 min read

Former Pope Benedict, Hero To Catholic Conservatives, Dies

22 hours ago
1 min read

Fuel prices to decrease next week

1 day ago
1 min read

Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Botswana President Khama

2 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Government To Host Memorial Service For Boksburg Blast Victims

2 days ago
1 min read

Court Raises Concerns Over Safety Of Maselspoort Resort Attack Accused

2 days ago
1 min read

Measles Outbreak Spreads To 5 Provinces – NICD

2 days ago
2 min read

Health Department Is Failing SA’s Medical Graduates – Sumatu

2 days ago
1 min read

Death Toll In Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion Rises To 27

3 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Blackouts Pushed To Stage 4

3 days ago
1 min read

Three Arrested For Alleged Racism At Resort

3 days ago
5 min read

Zelenskyy Thanks Troops For Standing Stong As Russian Forces Flee Kreminna

5 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Decisive Odegaard Leads From Front As Arsenal Scale New Heights

27 seconds ago
2 min read

BCCI To Increase Focus On Player Fitness Ahead Of ODI World Cup

2 mins ago
1 min read

Tunisia Coach Stays On Despite Missing World Cup Target

6 mins ago
1 min read

No Evidence Of Decuplets – Public Protector

10 hours ago

Share