Covid-19 No Longer Dictates How We Live Our Lives As South Africans – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa has emerged from the ruins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time in two years, South Africans were able to usher in the new year without lockdown restrictions in place.
Over 100 000 people died in the country, and many lost their livelihoods as the pandemic triggered the largest global economic crisis in a century.
In his new year’s address, Ramaphosa said government’s interventions have cushioned the country against further loss.
“The Covid-19 pandemic no longer determines how we live our lives as South Africans. We’ve been able to shelter most South Africans from its worst effects. Our economy is beginning to grow again and is now larger than it was before the pandemic,” he said.
