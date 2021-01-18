iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Negatively Impacting Eskom

Photo Credit: Eskom

12 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom says Stage two load-shedding will continue on Monday with delays in maintenance while COVID-19 has also impacted the utility significantly.

Those hoping for a return to normality and uninterrupted power supply will be disappointed.

It says the return to service of some generation units has been delayed.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said, “definitely Eskom has been impacted and its suppliers, we have given an example in the media statement.”

“One of our suppliers that’s doing maintenance at Medupi power station where there are 78 employees of the contractor, 46 of them this week tested positive for COVID-19.”

