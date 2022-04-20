Covid-19 infections rising again – Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has warned that Covid-19 is not over and daily infections are rising again.

He’s pleading with people to continue adhering to the remaining restrictions.

“Covid is not over. What we see daily despite the disaster is that the positivity rate is rising again,” he said.

“What’s stable is hospital admissions. All these things are still worrying. We want to assist [the] community with basic precautions.

“If we can just get through this winter and [the] situation can stabilise, we’re optimistic this can be over and we can live without any major restrictions.”

