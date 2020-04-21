COVID-19 Infections Now At 3465, Deaths At 58

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was at 3,465 by Monday evening.

The number of deaths remain at 58 while the total number of tests conducted to date is 126,937.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Mkhize said he visited the Eastern Cape due to the concerning rise in infections in that province.

“The biggest risk of spread that has been identified is the cultural practices occurring at funerals. We immediately took a decision to urgently deploy more medical experts including senior epidemiologists, analysts and field consultants to reinforce the provincial team, led by Dr Kerrigan McCarthy from the NICD. We are also pleased that the World Health Organisation has also assisted us by deploying more clinicians and experts.”

EWN

Share with your network!