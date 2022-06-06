COVID-19 Infections Increase By 1 127 In South Africa

The Health Department reported that 1,127 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded.

A further four deaths were reported, bringing the total to 101,317 deaths.

Gauteng is still reporting the most cases with 279 followed by the Western Cape with 248 and KwaZulu-Natal with 175 new infections.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3,836,337 with a recovery rate of 96,7 percent.

