COVID-19 Infections Increase By 1 127 In South Africa

FILE - A nurse prepares to administer a vaccination against COVID-19, at a district health center in the low-income Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 20, 2022.

The Health Department reported that 1,127 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded.

A further four deaths were reported, bringing the total to 101,317 deaths.

Gauteng is still reporting the most cases with 279 followed by the Western Cape with 248 and KwaZulu-Natal with 175 new infections.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3,836,337 with a recovery rate of 96,7 percent.

