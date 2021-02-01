iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Infections In SA Increase By 4 525

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 453 761 with 4 525 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 279 200 with 34 076 new tests recorded since the last report.

213 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 95, Free State 8, Gauteng 58, Kwa-Zulu Natal 23, Mpumalanga 17, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 8.

This brings the total to 44 164 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 299 620, representing a recovery rate of 89%

