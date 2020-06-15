COVID-19 In Numbers: 70,038 Cases, 38,531 Recoveries, 1480 Deaths

The total number of coronavirus cases has breached the 70K mark. The total number of cases are 70 038. The death toll now sits at 1 480.
The Western Cape makes up about 60% of the total number of cases, with 42 539. Gauteng has 11 164, and the Eastern Cape 10 027.
There have been 1 121 958 tests conducted so far. A total of 38 531 people have recovered from the virus, translating to a recovery rate of 55%.
More Stories
OR Tambo Domestic Terminal Bustling Again With Business Travel
Ramaphosa Condemns Recent Femicides In Weekly Newsletter
Over 100 Informal Dwellings Destroyed In Kwamashu Fire
Three Ways To Get Your Immune System In Shape For Winter
Return Of Community Patrols A Welcome Boost In The Fight Against Crime
Tygerberg Hospital Reopens 4 Sections Closed Over Covid-19 Non-compliance