COVID-19 In Numbers: 55,421 Infections, 1210 Deaths

Forty-eight more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the national toll to 1,210.

The health ministry on Wednesday night confirmed that 55,421 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of these, over 31,000 have so far recovered.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the virus followed by Gauteng, then the Eastern Cape.

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 10 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/OKvyDaI4fq — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 10, 2020

Gauteng now has 7,195 confirmed COVID-19 cases; it’s slightly more than the Eastern Cape, which has 7,154 positive tests.

However, the Eastern Cape is still the province with the second highest death toll in the country with 147 fatalities.

The Western Cape has recorded a total of 927 deaths.

Thirty-seven of these fatalities were reported in the last 24 -hour cycle.

At least 31,505 people in the country have recovered, which translates to 57%.

The mortality rate remains stable at 2.2%.

EWN

