iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Covid-19 has been Africa’s ‘Light Bulb’ Moment

38 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The new wave of innovations on the continent has seen governments, universities, corporates and small business rally together to come up with rejigged solutions and find effective ways to combat the crisis. Rwanda is known for its tech startups and encouragement of new enterprise, a raft of new ideas are emerging, from clever face masks to ventilator machines, and food delivery apps to contact tracing apps and robots. A team of students from Kenyatta University in Kenya also devised a ventilator machine that has met the standards of the International Organization for Standardization. Ghana and Uganda have also joined their African counterparts in taking the lead to produce home-grown ventilators. Robert Ochieng, CEO and Co-founder, Abojani Investment, Kenya, who is an expert on financial markets, innovation and technology, says that innovations need to leave the labs and hit the markets.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

36 seconds ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

11 mins ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

Jumia Rides the Teething Stages of E-commerce in Africa

24 mins ago
1 min read

South African Bank Profits Under Pressure as Economy Wilts

27 mins ago
1 min read

Ride-hailing Companies in Lagos Face a New Set of Regulatory Road Bumps

29 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Bank Seals the Deal on Congolese Bank Takeover

33 mins ago
1 min read

Esteemed Investment Banker Named as New Head of NBA Africa

43 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Candidate for WTO Role Begins Campaign

50 mins ago
2 min read

Take a Ride With these Egyptian Queens

1 day ago
1 min read

Boosting Digital Skills for the African Entrepreneur

1 day ago
1 min read

Lack of Quantifiable Data on the Impacts of Climate Change on Heritage Sites in Sub-Saharan Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

36 seconds ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

11 mins ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

Jumia Rides the Teething Stages of E-commerce in Africa

24 mins ago