COVID-19 Global Death Tally Approaches One Million

The world is rapidly approaching a death toll of one million from COVID-19, the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Monday. Hopkins said there are more than 33 million COVID-19 infections around the globe.

A CNN investigation of Hopkins data reveals the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by at least 10% from the previous week in 21 U.S. states.

Dr. Chris Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington told CNN an expected “huge surge” in coronavirus infections in October in the U.S. is also expected to continue in November and December.

The U.S. has more than seven million COVID-19 infections, followed by India with over six million and Brazil with nearly five million, according to Hopkins data.

Europe is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus infections, leading some governments across the continent to reimpose restrictions on residents and businesses.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is warning that his country could see a “second wave” of the coronavirus. He said Sunday that “swift and decisive action” must be taken to battle the virus that causes COVID-19.

In France, Patrick Bouet , the head of the National Council of the Order of Doctors, told Journal du Dimanche that “if nothing changes, France will face a widespread outbreak across its whole territory, for several long autumn and winter months” and the health system would crumble under the demands.

Dutch Prime Minister Make Rutte called the wave of infections in his country “very worrisome and will force us to take extra measures.”

In Spain, local Madrid authorities and the national government are clashing over the extent of the steps needed to control the outbreak of new infections in the capital region.

VOA News

