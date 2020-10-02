COVID-19 Claims 132 More SA Lives

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 676 084 with 1 745 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 209 049 with 21 132 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 132 more COVID-19 related deaths: 41 from Mpumalanga, 49 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Gauteng, 7 from North West, 7 from Northern Cape, 6 from Western Cape and 14 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 866.

Our recoveries now stand at 609 854 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

