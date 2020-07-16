Thu. Jul 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Cases In SA Breaks 300,000

20 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa has recorded 12,757 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour cycle to take the total number over the 300,000 mark.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Medical Research Council: Alcohol Must Be Better Regulated, Not Prohibited

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa: Cabinet Discussing If Schools Should Remain Open

9 mins ago
1 min read

Girls, Aged 5 And 1, Allegedly Raped By 14-Year Old Boy

14 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom: Another Day Of Loadshedding

1 hour ago
1 min read

Fita Accused Of Challenging Cigarette Sale Ban To Protect Monetary Gains

1 hour ago
2 min read

Lamola: You Will Get A Criminal Record For Non-Mask Compliance

2 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Medical Research Council: Alcohol Must Be Better Regulated, Not Prohibited

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa: Cabinet Discussing If Schools Should Remain Open

9 mins ago
1 min read

Girls, Aged 5 And 1, Allegedly Raped By 14-Year Old Boy

14 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Cases In SA Breaks 300,000

20 mins ago