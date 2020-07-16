COVID-19 Cases In SA Breaks 300,000

South Africa has recorded 12,757 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour cycle to take the total number over the 300,000 mark.
South Africa has recorded 12,757 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour cycle to take the total number over the 300,000 mark.
More Stories
Medical Research Council: Alcohol Must Be Better Regulated, Not Prohibited
Ramaphosa: Cabinet Discussing If Schools Should Remain Open
Girls, Aged 5 And 1, Allegedly Raped By 14-Year Old Boy
Eskom: Another Day Of Loadshedding
Fita Accused Of Challenging Cigarette Sale Ban To Protect Monetary Gains
Lamola: You Will Get A Criminal Record For Non-Mask Compliance