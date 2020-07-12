Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Covid-19 Cases Continue To Rise

3 mins ago 1 min read

Photo Credit: @DrZweliMkhize/EWN

South Africa has recorded 13,497 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour cycle, edging the total number of infections in the county to 264,184 cases.

On 11 July, 111 people passed away, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,971.

Of the deaths, four were recorded in the Northern Cape, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, 26 in Gauteng, 30 in Eastern Cape, and 38 in the Western Cape.

The number of recoveries is at 48 percent, meaning over 127,000 people have recovered, which is a slight improvement from a day earlier.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2,108,570 with 51,338 new tests conducted since the last report.

EWN

