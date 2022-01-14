iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 Admissions In WC Lower Than Third Wave Peak

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

60 mins ago 1 min read

Western Cape health authorities said new COVID-19 admissions are currently only at 63% of what they were during the pandemic’s third wave peak.

According to provincial Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, this was due to high levels of protection among the general population as a result of vaccines and prior infection.

Public health experts said during the fourth wave, there was a growing gap between the high number of coronavirus cases being recorded and the relatively lower number of hospital admissions and deaths compared to previous waves.

Cloete stressed that vaccination was still the most important measure to protect people against severe COVID-19 and death.

“We still have high numbers of cases, so we urge to vaccinate, wear a mask, avoid being closed spaces, gather outdoors to contain the spread until we exit the fourth wave. The early evidence on Omicron is emerging, indicating lower incidents of hospitalisations and deaths.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Data Suggests Omicron Less Severe Than Delta – WC Health Department

52 mins ago
1 min read

Government Would Be wise To Concede Defeat On Aarto Implementation – AA

57 mins ago
1 min read

Johannesburg Residents Will Suffer From Council Chaos – Steenhuisen

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

Sisulu Attack Unwarranted – Zondo

22 hours ago
1 min read

SA May Transition COVID-19 Treatment To Endemic Phase

22 hours ago
1 min read

Health Department Reiterates That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe

23 hours ago
1 min read

Aarto Declared Invalid And Unconstitutional

23 hours ago
1 min read

Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga

2 days ago
1 min read

DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster

2 days ago
1 min read

Busa Offers Resources To NPA

2 days ago
1 min read

Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Preventing Fires On Table Mountain This Summer

1 second ago
3 min read

Think Before You Scan – QR Codes Are A Potential Cyber Risk

10 mins ago
3 min read

P&G Joins Forces With UNICEF To Restore And Rebuild Schools Affected By July 2021 Unrest

15 mins ago
4 min read

Digital Talent In Africa Is More Willing To Change Jobs And Relocate For Better Opportunities

22 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer