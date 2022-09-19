COVID-19 6th Wave Delay Indicates Possible End of Pandemic Says Experts

According to a top medical expert from Stellenbosch University, the global delay in the sixth COVID-19 wave of infections may signal the end of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also confirmed last week that new cases have recently decreased significantly.

On Monday, Professor Tulio de Oliveira spoke with Refilwe Moloto of Cape Talk.

He encourages everyone to continue receiving Covid-19 booster shots in order to protect themselves.

“To be honest, infection rates and mortality rates continue to fall around the world.

So it appears that we are nearing the end of the pandemic.

Of course, we won’t know for certain until the end of the year, when it’s winter in the northern hemisphere “de Oliveira stated

