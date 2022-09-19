iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

COVID-19 6th Wave Delay Indicates Possible End of Pandemic Says Experts

22 seconds ago 1 min read

According to a top medical expert from Stellenbosch University, the global delay in the sixth COVID-19 wave of infections may signal the end of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also confirmed last week that new cases have recently decreased significantly.

On Monday, Professor Tulio de Oliveira spoke with Refilwe Moloto of Cape Talk.
He encourages everyone to continue receiving Covid-19 booster shots in order to protect themselves.

“To be honest, infection rates and mortality rates continue to fall around the world.
So it appears that we are nearing the end of the pandemic.
Of course, we won’t know for certain until the end of the year, when it’s winter in the northern hemisphere “de Oliveira stated

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Energy Crisis After Return From Queen Elizabeth Burial

9 mins ago
1 min read

KZN Government To Have a Meeting With Affected Families From The Crash

16 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Announces A Reduction in Stage 5 Load Shedding

23 mins ago
Eskom load shedding
1 min read

Eskom Decided Against Permanent Stage 2 Load Shedding

1 day ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Escalates Rolling Blackouts To Stage 6

1 day ago
1 min read

Stage 5 Blackouts Until Monday

2 days ago
5 min read

5 Smart Ways Tourism Businesses Can Attract Gen Z Bleisure Travellers

3 days ago
4 min read

How Businesses Can Empower African Entrepreneurs 

3 days ago
4 min read

Re-Focus Your Savings And Investments

3 days ago
load shedding
3 min read

This Is How Load Shedding Has Changed The Way We Work, Live And Play

3 days ago
2 min read

Public Enterprises Committee Briefed On Mango Airline Rescue Process

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Lands In Washington For Talks With Biden

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19 6th Wave Delay Indicates Possible End of Pandemic Says Experts

22 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Energy Crisis After Return From Queen Elizabeth Burial

9 mins ago
1 min read

KZN Government To Have a Meeting With Affected Families From The Crash

16 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Announces A Reduction in Stage 5 Load Shedding

23 mins ago

Share