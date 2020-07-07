Tue. Jul 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Court To Hear Assessment Reports On 2 Suspected Khayelitsha Cop Killers

15 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

Four suspects, including two minors, appeared in court on Monday for the murder of an off-duty policeman in Khayelitsha.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 39, were arrested by the Hawks on Friday.

Constable Mzuvukile Emmanuel Hlahleni was stoned to death early last month.

The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase said that the case of murder against two juveniles was remanded until Wednesday for assessment reports.

Meanwhile, the two adults are due back in court next week: “The case against the two adults was postponed to 13 July for bail information. The two adults remain in custody until the next court appearance.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mkhize: We Are Concerned About Sa’s Rising Covid-19 Numbers

45 seconds ago
1 min read

NW Police Open Inquest Docket After Slain Officer’s Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead

27 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom To Cut Power To 5 NC Municipalities Over Failure To Settle Debts

35 mins ago
1 min read

Surge In Covid-19 Cases Sees SA Breach 200,000 Mark

50 mins ago
2 min read

Ex-VBS CFO Philip Truter To Plead Guilty In VBS Scandal, Assist In Investigations

19 hours ago
1 min read

Pregnant KZN Woman Murdered In Own Home

19 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mkhize: We Are Concerned About Sa’s Rising Covid-19 Numbers

46 seconds ago
1 min read

DPE Calls On Unions At SAA To Come Up With Solutions To Save Airline

6 mins ago
1 min read

Court To Hear Assessment Reports On 2 Suspected Khayelitsha Cop Killers

15 mins ago
1 min read

Former Lesotho PM Tom Thabane Expected In Court Over Wife’s Murder

20 mins ago