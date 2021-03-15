iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Court Sets Aside Unisa’s Intake Restrictions

7 mins ago 1 min read

While student fee battles continue in the streets, small victories are being claimed in the courts.

The EFF Student Command and the Black Lawyers Association’s Student Chapter took on Unisa and won.

The High Court has set aside the university’s decision to cut the 2021 intake by 20,000.

Unisa says it will first study the judgment before deciding on how to respond.

The university says whatever that decision may be, it will be taken with the best interests of students in mind. 

Meanwhile, the Congress of South African Students has threatened to shut down every campus this week. 

Among the main demands is the cancellation of historical debt.

