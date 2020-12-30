iAfrica

Court Rules Against SAA Pilots

SAA

Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter.

The Labour Court has dismissed SAA pilots’ attempt to declare a lockout at the airline unlawful.  

Business rescue practitioners barred SAA Pilots Association members from working or getting paid. 

This is to strong-arm them into accepting new wage and employment deals. 

Business rescue practitioners say a decades-old pilots’ employment agreement can’t continue. 

But the pilots association says years of fraud, corruption, and mismanagement caused SAA’s nosedive and, not the employment agreement. 

