Court Rules Against SAA Pilots

Share with your network!

The Labour Court has dismissed SAA pilots’ attempt to declare a lockout at the airline unlawful.



Business rescue practitioners barred SAA Pilots Association members from working or getting paid.

This is to strong-arm them into accepting new wage and employment deals.

Business rescue practitioners say a decades-old pilots’ employment agreement can’t continue.

But the pilots association says years of fraud, corruption, and mismanagement caused SAA’s nosedive and, not the employment agreement.

Share with your network!