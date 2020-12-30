Court Rules Against SAA Pilots

The Labour Court has dismissed SAA pilots’ attempt to declare a lockout at the airline unlawful.
Business rescue practitioners barred SAA Pilots Association members from working or getting paid.
This is to strong-arm them into accepting new wage and employment deals.
Business rescue practitioners say a decades-old pilots’ employment agreement can’t continue.
But the pilots association says years of fraud, corruption, and mismanagement caused SAA’s nosedive and, not the employment agreement.
More Stories
Nehawu Rejects Government’s COVID-19 Resurgence Plan
Business For SA Working With Government To Secure Vaccine
SA Records 9 580 New COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Implements Overnight Stage 2 Loadshedding
Chaos At Beitbridge Border Post Could Have Been Avoided – Road Freight Association
Cosatu Hits Out At Government Over Vaccine Delay
Liquor Industry Calls For Alcohol Ban Review
SA Moves Back To Level 3
South Africa Records 7 458 New Infections
Metrorail Suspends Services In Cape Town
Health Workers Are Not Prepared For Second Wave – Unions
Western Cape Hospitals Under Severe Pressure