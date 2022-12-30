Court Raises Concerns Over Safety Of Maselspoort Resort Attack Accused

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court has raised concern over the safety of the accused in Maselspoort Resort attack.

Three men have appeared in court on charges of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria.

Kobus Klaassen was released on R20,000 bail, while Jan van der Westhuizen and Johan Nel were released on warnings.

The trio are set to return to court in January.

The Maselspoort Resort attack on two black teens on Christmas Day have sparked global outrage.

The subsequent angry response by South Africans, government, as well as political parties, has now raised concern over the accused’s safety.

Throngs of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Transformation Movement (ATM) and Azapo members gathered outside the court during the appearance of one of the accused, 48-year-old Kobus Klaassen.

The courthouse was packed to capacity.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Free State, Phaladi Shuping, said that supporters of the Nakedi brothers have denied plans to retaliate.

“What they want now is to see justice taking its course.”

While none of the accused have reported being threatened, the court said that it did not want to take chances.

