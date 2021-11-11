Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)’s case to interdict the rollout of vaccines to minors has been postponed by the High Court in Pretoria.

The party and several organisations took the health department and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to court to stop the inoculating of children between the ages of 12 and 17 years.

The party wants government to suspend the vaccinations until an appeal they lodged with SAHPRA is heard and concluded.

The ACDP’s Bongani Luthuli said: “The minister of health filed his papers at 4 pm yesterday and not affording enough time for the ACDP or any applicants to respond. SAHPRA has not filed its papers, therefore, it requires that about two days should be afforded for the hearing so that issues are ventilated properly.”

