Court Drama Paused: Nafiz Modack’s Trial Update

The high-profile trial of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack faced another delay as the cross-examination of a Hawks officer was put on hold in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Officer Edward Du Plessis, who has provided crucial evidence including cellphone extraction reports and financial audits, was prepared to face questioning by the defense attorneys representing Modack and his 14 co-accused.

The trial, already delayed since 23 June due to the court’s recess, is centered around 124 charges, with evidence linking Modack to Empire Investment Cars—a company he allegedly used to fund criminal activities. This latest pause adds to the ongoing drama in one of South Africa’s most significant criminal trials.