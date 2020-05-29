Fri. May 29th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Court Decides Hairdressers Not Allowed To Work During Lockdown Level 3

15 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

An application by the hairdressing industry to be allowed to operate under lockdown regulations has been dismissed.

Advocate Carlo Viljoen approached the Western Cape High Court on behalf of the industry.

Arguments were delivered on Wednesday and the judgment was handed down earlier on Thursday.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Dlamini-Zuma: Talks On Safety Measures Underway With Hairdressers

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Mboweni Seeks To Present Emergency Budget On 24 June

8 mins ago
1 min read

Opposition Criticizes WC Government’s Handling Of Coronavirus Pandemic

19 mins ago
1 min read

Pandor: Africa Must Not Act As If COVID-19 Is Its Only Challenge

26 mins ago
1 min read

Some Civil Society Groups Heading To Court Over Reopening Of Schools

24 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 In Numbers: 25,937 Cases, 13,451 Recoveries, 552 Deaths

24 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Dlamini-Zuma: Talks On Safety Measures Underway With Hairdressers

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Mboweni Seeks To Present Emergency Budget On 24 June

8 mins ago
1 min read

Court Decides Hairdressers Not Allowed To Work During Lockdown Level 3

15 mins ago
1 min read

Opposition Criticizes WC Government’s Handling Of Coronavirus Pandemic

19 mins ago