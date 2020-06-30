Courier Company Suspended Over Dumping Of COVID-19 Samples: Mkhize

Share with your network!

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said the courier company responsible for transporting COVID-19 test samples that were found dumped in the Eastern Cape could face criminal charges.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health is investigating the company after test samples were discovered along the N2 between King William’s Town and East London on Monday.

Mkhize said the department had since suspended the courier company’s services.

“Those samples represent the lives of people… they must take action on whoever was negligent for throwing those specimens. Whether it was an accident or not, we are going to find out what happened,” he said.

The minister said he did not believe the test samples fell off the back of a van.

“You can not have that kind of negligence. We are very grateful for those who spotted them and reported the matter. We need that vigilance from our communities,” Mkhize said.

EWN

Share with your network!