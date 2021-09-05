Countries Open for Africans Looking to Work Remotely

With world-class shopping, iconic buildings, tantalising cuisine, and a wide array of tourist activities, Dubai doesn’t disappoint on the experience front. Antigua and Barbuda is paradise, boasting white sand beaches and stunning viewpoints. Sun, sea and sand, that’s what a long stay visit in Mauritius promises. Here, travellers can work from their hotel pool, the white sandy beaches (they need their own portable wi-fi device) or in a luxury suite with glorious views. This Czech Republic as a European destination is attractive for South Africans as the rand is slightly stronger than the Czech Koruna. Mexico exudes culture, cuisine and warm hospitality-something South Africans will appreciate.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
Zimbabwe Readies Itself for More Travellers
A Symbol of African Glory in the Americas
South African Eatery Listed as Conde Nast Forever-favorite Hotel from Around the Globe
New National Park in the Pipeline for South Africa
Is America Ready to Embrace African Cuisine?
Meet the Nigerian Artist Illustrating the Human Experience with a Ballpoint Pen
#DI Alumni Unite: Selly Rabe Kane Tackles Pollution in a Short Film for Little Sun
The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (August)
Meet Africa’s Top Fashion Influencers
Zimbabwe to Open more Coal Mines to Boost Power Supply and Jobs
Lusaka’s Plans to Deal with a Mountain of Debt
How’s Remote Working Faring in Africa?