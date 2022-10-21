iAfrica

Counting the Cost of the Worst Flooding Nigeria has Seen in a Decade 

1 hour ago 1 min read

Across Africa’s most populous country, communities and crops of sorghum, maize, rice and vegetables are underwater, with farmers and aid workers warning of a possible food crisis. The country, home to more than 200 million people, was already grappling with high inflation and worrying levels of food insecurity. Now the situation will worsen, with nearly 110,000 hectares of farmland completely destroyed by flooding since August according to the latest government figures. According to the ministry, more than 2 million people have been affected by flooding that has spread across parts of the country’s south after a particularly wet rainy season. More than 200,000 homes have been completely or partially damaged, the ministry added. Earlier this month, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency warned of catastrophic flooding for states located along the courses of the Niger and Benue rivers, noting that three of Nigeria’s overfilled reservoirs were expected to overflow. NEMA said the release of excess water from a dam in neighboring Cameroon had contributed to the flooding. SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

